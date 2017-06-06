Amazon Now Offering Discounted Prime To People On Food Stamps

Retail giant Amazon is now offering Prime membership at a discounted rate to customers who receive government assistance programs.

The company Tuesday announced all customers with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card can receive Prime services for $5.99 a month, or $72 a year. That is 45 percent cheaper than the $10.99 monthly fee and 27 percent less than the $99 annual membership.

On top free two-day shipping, Amazon has expanded its Prime membership to include unlimited streaming movies, music and cloud storage for photos. Customers also get deals on diapers and groceries to e-books and audiobooks.