BU Grad Thomas humbled by promotion to Double-A

The Toronto Blue Jays promoted Jake Thomas to the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday. Thomas is a 2015 graduate of Binghamton University and is the team's all time leader in walks and top five in hits, batting average, and runs batted in. He was a three-time America East First Team All-Conference selection and an All-Rookie selection his freshman year. He can now add one more accolade to his belt: the first position player in BU history to make it as high as Double-A. The Bearcats have seen Scott Diamond make the Major Leagues, Murphy Smith and Mike Augliera make it as high as Double-A, but they're all pitchers.

Thomas was called up to Double-A earlier in the season but only spent two games with the Fisher Cats, sitting out one and DH'ing the other. He may have missed playing on the same team as Smith by a few weeks, as Smith was called up to Triple-A Buffalo, but being the highest promoted position player in BU history, for Thomas is a humbling experience.

"There have been so many good players that I have played with, that been there before me," Thomas said. "I know a lot of them could play at this level or even higher. Sometimes you just don't get the chance to do it or the opportunity to be put in that spot. Luckily for me, I have been able to keep moving up and have the opportunity to be in Double-A. It's an absolute honor, knowing the kids I played with, the kids that came before me, but again, a lot of good players that were there that I think could have played here that I'm humbled by it."

The Fisher Cats are in the Eastern League and do play the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Binghamton travels to New Hampshire June 23-25, but the Fisher Cats don't come to Binghamton again until July 27-30. Thomas doesn't know if he'll still be in Double-A by then, while he hopes he will be, but says that if he is he's very much looking forward to returning to the Southern Tier.