Downing to throw out first pitch Tuesday

MLB Veteran Al Downing will be at NYSEG Stadium on Tuesday for Sock Out Cancer Night and will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Downing returns to Broome County on a yearly basis for the Jim "Mudcat" Grant Charity Golf Tournament. In 1961 and 1968 Downing pitched for the Binghamton Triplets and put together a 17-year Major League pitching career.

He was inducted into the Binghamton Baseball Shrine and hasn't been back to the stadium since, back in the days of the B-Mets. He'll return on Tuesday to throw out the first pitch, an honor he's looking forward to.

"It's going to be an honor. It's always an honor to have someone ask you to throw out the first pitch," Downing said. "Number one, they're acknowledging the fact that you played the game and you played in their area. You're there for people to see you again and a lot of fans will probably be saying 'I remember him when he was a kid here.' Of course, that was 40-50 years ago, they were probably kids too. So it'll be a good honor."

While he, like everyone, is excited to see the new changes to the stadium, Downing says he's most looking forward to seeing how they fit "Rumble Ponies" on the front of the uniforms.

The Rumble Ponies host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:35.