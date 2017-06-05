M-E High School Receives Top Marks in NY

New York State Education Commissioner, MaryEllen Elia, has identified Maine Endwell High School as a 2017-18 Reward School for its high achievements in education.

According to school representatives, out of the 4,468 public schools in NY, M-E has been listed as one of the top 185.

"Maine-Endwell High School has a long tradition of excellence through student achievement. Our Faculty and staff are dedicated, hard working and tireless in their efforts to ensure all students learn," said M-E Superintendent Jason Van Fossen.

To qualify as a Reward School:

Schools must demonstrate high education achievement or the most progress with minimal gaps in student education.

Be among the top 20% in NY for English language arts (ELA) and mathematics from 2014-2016.

Made progress for all students, including the requirement that 95% of students participate in the ELA and mathematics assessments.

Have high grade performances between low, medium and high-income students.

M-E High School has maintained a graduation rate above 80% for the past three years, exceeding the state average. NY State Commissioner says schools like Maine-Endwell represent the ideal public education that students deserve.

"[M-E] serves as a model to other schools in the state to inspire them to achieve a high level of accomplishment and improvement," Commissioner Elia.