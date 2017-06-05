Mayor David declares Security Mutual Week

Binghamton Mayor Richard David raised Security Mutual's flag over City Hall on Monday, to declare the week of June 5 to be Security Mutual Week in the City of Binghamton.

CEO of Security Mutual Life, Bruce Boyea, along with company leaders attended the event to accept a plaque and give thanks. The company also announced that Tuesday, June 6, New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, will declare June 6 "Sock Out Cancer" day all across New York State.

Sock Out Cancer is a non-profit organization that helps support families battling the affects of cancer. "Sock Out" will be featured Tuesday night at the Binghamton Rumble Ponies game at NYSEG Stadium, where fans can purchase tickets and a pair of "Sock Out Cancer" socks for a total of $17 dollars.

You can donate or purchase socks in support, right here.