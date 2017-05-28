Moore Selected in 2017 Major League Lacrosse Draft

Binghamton lacrosse attack Tom Moore was drafted by the Atlanta Blaze in the sixth round of the Major League Lacrosse Draft on Sunday. Moore is the first Bearcat in Binghamton Athletics history to be drafted by the MLL.



The MLL (Major League Lacrosse) draft was held on Sunday at Toby Keith's Bar and Grill in Foxboro Mass on the campus of Patriot Place. For the first time since 2011, the draft returned to it's original time - at the conclusion of the NCAA season. The draft consisted of 10 rounds with each team selecting one pick in every round. The MLL is the only professional league that requires players to exhaust their NCAA eligibility before entering the draft.



Moore was selected as the 47th overall pick by the Atlanta Blaze in the sixth round after an outstanding season for the Bearcats. Moore broke the single season record for both points (72) and goals (48). He finished the season ranked sixth in the country in goals per game (3.00) and 13th in points per game (4.56). He was selected by the USILA and Inside Lacrosse as an All-American for the 2017 season. Moore was also named the Tewaaraton watch list midway through the season and honored by the America East as a First-Team All Conference selection.



"I'd just like to say thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and just the Binghamton community as a whole for all the love and support, and allowing me to be successful enough to continue my lacrosse career," said Moore. "I'd also like to thank the Atlanta Blaze organization for believing in me and blessing me with this tremendous opportunity."



Moore spent one season at the University of Denver before transferring to Jacksonville and playing two seasons alongside his brother. He later transferred to Binghamton where he had to sit out a year before he was able to play in the 2017 season. Moore lead the 2017 Bearcats to their best season in program history. Binghamton set a program record for wins in a season (11) and played in the America East title game for only the second time in Binghamton Athletics history.



Courtesy: Binghamton Athletics