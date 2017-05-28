Binghamton Marathon Brings Thousands to Race

Binghamton welcomed thousands of visitors, Sunday, as the city held it's 2nd annual Herald of Victory Marathon.

If you were traveling around the Binghamton area, you may have seen areas of streets blocked off or you may have seen a few runners sweating out the leg of their journey, witnessing these athletes covering over 26.2 miles; starting at NYSEG stadium and finishing in front of the courthouse on Court Street.

Making sure the runners were safe, water and first aid stations were scattered throughout the marathon. Playing along with the Herald Victory Marathon course, loads of bands were scattered across the city providing a unique soundtrack to the race runners.

Downtown Binghamton was a buzz of vendors, runners, and supporters. Upon finishing the race, marathon runners were celebrated with cowbells, cheers, and medals for their victory.

"It's a good feeling to finish this amount of mileage. I always like to challenge myself," said Beth Giacche, marathon runner.

Some marathon runners said this race was a difficult task to complete. Not the length of the marathon, but finding the courage to begin the race.

"People ask me 'why am I doing [the marathon]?' It's the adrenaline rush," said Justin Cortright, Endwell resident.

The challenging marathon was separated into four different races:

Herald of Victory Marathon (26.2 miles) Herald of Victory Half Marathon (13.1 miles) Herald of Victory 3-person Relay (8.5 miles each runner) Tour De Victory Cycling Tour (the cycling tour is a ride, not a race)

According to marathon coordinators, the Herald of Victory Marathon not only welcomes local runners but thousands of people from outside of Broome County. This increase in visitors, says race director Matthew Gawors, has a definite benefit to the local economy.

"This race we specifically designed to be an economic development driver. 61% of our marathon runners are outside of our area. We're talking about $400,000 in economic activity," said Matthew Gawors, Co-Race Director.

Many first-time race runners from outside of the county commented about the beauty of the local architecture and were looking forward to the next marathon.

"I get to run around Binghamton? That sounded pretty cool and I've never done this marathon before," James Carrabba, Morris NY resident.

Supporting the marathon, Broome County officials said this race is also a tremendous focus on the health of the public. Even if someone was not able to finish the entire race --that's ok, according to Director of the Broome County Office of Aging, Jamie Kelly.

"Getting healthy and staying healthy begins with small steps. One step at a time and before you know it, you just ran a mile," said Jamie Kelly.

Proceeds from the event went to help local-area Veterans.