Regulations Approved For Tuition-Free College

New York's Excelsior Scholarship will provide free tuition to public colleges for families making $125,000 or less a year. Students who receive the scholarship will be required to work and live in the state for a period of time after they receive their degrees.

On Thursday the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Board of Trustees approved regulations that will govern the program.

These regulations include:

Regulating repayment if residency and work requirements are not met.

Allowing for interruption of study and waiver of post-award obligation based on military service.

Allowing college credit earned in high school to count toward completion requirements.

The application for the scholarship will be available to New York State residents on June 7.