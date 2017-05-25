Golden Bears, Blue Devils take home Section IV Titles

Following in the footsteps of the girls the night before, the Vestal Golden Bears and Chenango Forks Blue Devils respectively took home the Class B and Class D Section IV Boys Lacrosse Titles.

The Blue Devils opened the night at Vestal's Dick Hoover Stadium with a 14-8 win over rival Chenango Valley to win the Class D Title. Sophomore Jared Gage scored four goals and added an assist in the win. Forks and CV were tied at four at the half, with Forks holding a narrow 8-6 lead at the end of the third. Chenango Valley was forced to fight off two penalties to start the 4th quarter and the Blue Devils capitalized, scoring six goals in the frame. The Blue Devils will now host the Section III Champs at Vestal on May 31 at 6:30.

Vestal then downed Horseheads in the nightcap, 18-10, to win the Class B Title. After holding a narrow 7-6 lead at halftime, the Golden Bears outscored the Blue Raiders 6-0 in the third and cruised from there. The Bears will play a home game in the state playoffs, as they will host the Section III Champion on May 31 at 4:00. The site of that game was predetermined prior to the season.

In Corning, Johnson City beat Maine-Endwell 13-9 to win the Section IV Class C Title. It's the Wildcats third Section IV Title and first since 2013.