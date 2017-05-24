Vestal, Forks win Lax Titles; M-E forces baseball Game 3

Maine-Endwell forced a decisive Game 3, with a 2-1 win over Vestal, in the Class A Baseball Finals thanks to a 7th inning walk off home run by freshman Matt Brozovic. Vestal and M-E will play for the title on Friday at Vestal at 4:30.

The Golden Bears took home some hardware on Wednesday though. The girls lacrosse team won its sixth straight Section IV Lacrosse Title, beating Maine-Endwell 13-0 in the Class C Finals. Amanda Fedor scored six goals and an assist in the win. The Bears will now play the Section III winner on June 1 in Liverpool.

For the third straight year the Chenango Forks Blue Devils are Section IV Girls Lacrosse Champions. The Blue Devils held off a late Seton comeback to win 9-8. Brooke Maietta and Taylor Gibbore each scored three goals. They too will play the Section III Champ in Liverpool on June 1.

Other scores from around the Section:

Baseball:

Class AA Finals:

Horseheads 6 - Ithaca 3 (Game 2 - HH wins AA Title)

Class B Semis:

Seton 3 - Waverly 2

Susquehanna Valley 7 - Oneonta 6

Class C Semis:

Elmira Notre Dame 13 - Lansing 2

Edison 8 - Trumansburg 5

Class D Semis:

Deposit/Hancock 10 - Afton 2

Downsville 9 - Edmeston 7

Softball:

Class AA Semis:

Binghamton 10 - Elmira 5

Horseheads 10 - Corning 6

Class A Semis:

Maine-Endwell 7 - Owego 2

Vestal 3 - Johnson City 1

Class B Semis:

Susquehanna Valley 4 - Waverly 2 (8)

Class D Semis:

Edmeston 3 - Schenevus 0

Girls Lacrosse:

Class A Finals:

Corning 10 - Ithaca 8

Class B Finals:

Horseheads 17 - Union-Endicott 6