Vestal, Forks win Lax Titles; M-E forces baseball Game 3

Maine-Endwell forced a decisive Game 3, with a 2-1 win over Vestal, in the Class A Baseball Finals thanks to a 7th inning walk off home run by freshman Matt Brozovic.  Vestal and M-E will play for the title on Friday at Vestal at 4:30.  

The Golden Bears took home some hardware on Wednesday though.  The girls lacrosse team won its sixth straight Section IV Lacrosse Title, beating Maine-Endwell 13-0 in the Class C Finals.  Amanda Fedor scored six goals and an assist in the win.  The Bears will now play the Section III winner on June 1 in Liverpool.

For the third straight year the Chenango Forks Blue Devils are Section IV Girls Lacrosse Champions.  The Blue Devils held off a late Seton comeback to win 9-8.  Brooke Maietta and Taylor Gibbore each scored three goals.  They too will play the Section III Champ in Liverpool on June 1.

Other scores from around the Section:

Baseball:

Class AA Finals:
Horseheads 6 - Ithaca 3 (Game 2 - HH wins AA Title)

Class B Semis:
Seton 3 - Waverly 2
Susquehanna Valley 7 - Oneonta 6

Class C Semis:
Elmira Notre Dame 13 - Lansing 2
Edison 8 - Trumansburg 5

Class D Semis:
Deposit/Hancock 10 - Afton 2
Downsville 9 - Edmeston 7

Softball:
Class AA Semis:
Binghamton 10 - Elmira 5
Horseheads 10 - Corning 6

Class A Semis:
Maine-Endwell 7 - Owego 2
Vestal 3 - Johnson City 1

Class B Semis:
Susquehanna Valley 4 - Waverly 2 (8)

Class D Semis:
Edmeston 3 - Schenevus 0

Girls Lacrosse:
Class A Finals: 
Corning 10 - Ithaca 8

Class B Finals:
Horseheads 17 - Union-Endicott 6