Officials Announce the 2017 Spiedie Fest Venue

Broome County officials met on Wednesday at Otsiningo Park to discuss the events planned for the upcoming 2017 Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

"One of the most looked forward to events," according to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. This year's Spiedie Fest aims to attract more Spiedie lovers with new vendors, interactive venues and a music stage of well-known artists.

Planned for August 4, 5 and 6, the 2017 Spiedie Fest's headlining venue includes:

Friday- Dennis Deyoung, the former lead singer of Styx, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday- Blue Oyster Cult at 5:00pm and Eddie Money at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday- Kellie Pickler at 4:00 p.m. and Sara Evans at 5:30p.m.

There will also be meet and greets at Spiedie Fest. Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley, "Stefan," will be there on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Kevin Quinn will be there on Sunday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 through July 9. The cost will then go up to $25 through August 4.