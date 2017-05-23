Binghamton Rotary Meeting Highlights Upcoming SUNY Broome Culinary Center

The SUNY Broome Community College's Culinary Arts Center is still cookin'.



During a Binghamton Rotary meeting on Tuesday, SUNY Broome President Dr. Kevin Drumm had some updates on the school's upcoming Culinary Arts Center.

Officially to be located in the Old Carnegie Library, that was previously the Binghamton Public Library, SUNY Broome's Culinary Arts Center will contain a beverage lab for mixology courses, kitchens, a full dining room, computer lab and lecture hall. This is in addition to aspects of it's already established Hospitality and Events Management program.



Students will receive an associates degree in occupational studies in culinary arts and some of the courses include dining room management, food chemistry and menu planning. Dr. Drumm said the school will not only benefit the students who are involved, but also the Greater Binghamton community.

President Kevin Drumm said, "I think that being able to produce new young, or new new chefs-- young or old for all the fantastic restaurants in this areas is only going to up what is already a whole lot of great quality restaurants in the area. They'll only get better as a result of having classically trained chefs coming out of a program like that." Dr. Drumm went on to say, "Hospitality is the fastest growing industry in the world so there's plenty of opportunity for graduates and for the seven years I've been here its been top of the chart for the fastest growing economic sector in the region for all seven years, so its only going to help that be even better and stronger."



President Drumm said the estimated $14 million dollar project should be ready for a soft open in January of 2019.