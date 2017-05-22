Jannis draws knuckleball inspiration from Tim Wakefield

Rumble Ponies Pitcher Mickey Jannis is now known as a knuckleballer, a rare breed in baseball. Less than 75 pitchers have regularly thrown a knuckleball in the 100+ years of Major League Baseball. But he wasn't always known for the knuckleball. When he was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays he was a sinker/slider pitcher. After he was released two seasons later he decided to pursue a career throwing baseball's craziest pitch. To do so he spent time in independent ball throwing knuckleball after knuckleball after knuckleball.

Like most kids on a baseball diamond, Jannis threw a knuckleball growing up. Or, what he thought was a knuckleball. It wasn't until he watched a special on Tim Wakefield that he actually learned how to do it and realized he could do it well.

"Just fooling around with it, just like any kid does. I saw a special on Fox Sports Net, on Tim Wakefield. I used to throw with three fingers growing up," Jannis said, regarding his, then, small hands. "I think I was 13 when I saw the special, and they were doing the same thing you're doing now, is explain how you throw it, and he showed the grip with two fingers. The next day, I was on a Babe Ruth team, and went out there and was throwing with my buddy, and I started playing catch with it with two fingers and it was just dancing like crazy."

Tuesday on Fox 40 HD News at Ten, Jannis sits down with Sports Director Jeremy Donovan to talk in depth about his unique pitch and what makes it so special. He even undertakes the task of trying to teach Jeremy to throw a knuckler, with little success.