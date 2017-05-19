Boys And Girls Club Of Binghamton Celebrates Graduates

The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton celebrated their high school seniors who will be graduating this year.

There were speeches, music, and plenty of food at the event.

The mission of the Boys and Girls Club is to enable young people to reach their full potential.

Some of the graduates at the ceremony went to the Boys and Girls Club on Clinton Street every day. It was a place they could grow and build friendships.

The event was sponsored by Taco Bell Foundation. Their program "Graduate for Mas" provides resources, mentors, and scholarships for young people.