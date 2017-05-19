Tioga County Sheriff's Office Recognizes Employees

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office held its annual pin and award ceremony on Friday.

Deputy Joshua Delmage received a Sheriff's Commendation award for locating a missing person last year.

A man had fallen out of a tree stand when Deputy Delmage found him unable to move due to his injuries from the fall that took place 12 hours earlier. The man did not think he would ever be found.

Unit citations were awarded to officers for their investigation of Tioga County burglaries which occurred last February and March. Unit citations were also awarded to dispatchers for their work during a brush fire that happened last March.