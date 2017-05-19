Rumble Ponies offense coming together

After scoring just one run in two games against Akron, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies offense raked against Altoona. In three games against the Curve, the Rumble Ponies scored 24 runs, taking two of three in the series.

While still ranking in the middle of the Eastern League in the major offensive categories, the Rumble Ponies offense seems to be clicking top to bottom.

"I think we have a really good complete lineup 1-9," said Third Baseman David Thompson. "I feel like, no matter who you're pitching to, you're going to have to give him your best or we're going to get you."

"The depth in the lineup is just going to help guys protect each other and guys are going to see better pitches," said Manager Luis Rojas. "The power is going to come into play. I think it's showing up right now. We're a very athletic team still, we're going to steal a lot of bases. But the power is still going to show up. The thing that describes us is the speed, but we have our guys that are going to be able to hit for extra bases and home occasionally runs."

Binghamton heads out on the road to take on the Bowie Baysox this weekend.