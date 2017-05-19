Nearly 100 people came out to play golf Saturday afternoon for the 10th annual "Tournament for the Troops" at Links at Hiawatha Landing. This year, the proceeds went to benefit the 10th Mountain Division stationed at Fort Drum near Watertown, NY. The money will go towards the Wounded Warriors program and a scholarship program for soldiers and their children.

"I'm a member of the wounded warrior project and any money that we can raise to support the program is definitely a benefit," said Logan Smith, Staff Sergeant with the United States Army.

BAE systems sponsored the event, which in turn raises over $30,000 each year. Shelby Cohen, an employee of BAE Systems says it's just another way to say thanks.

"We're a defense contractor and so it makes sense for us to take care of our military families and our partnership with Fort Drum has gone back a decade because it's part of our DNA to protect those who protect us," said Cohen.

Over the past 10 years, the tournament has raised over $280,000. Exact proceeds from this years tournament will be calculated this up-coming Monday, May 22nd.