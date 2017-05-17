Broome County Sheriff's Recognize Most Outstanding Officers

The Broome County Sheriff's held their Annual Awards Ceremony to honor top Officers for their work in keeping the community safe.

This year 26 individuals were recognized for acts that went above and beyond the call of duty, including executing warrant arrests, saving lives through CPR, stopping drugs from entering jail and risking their lives during altercations with suspects.

Corrections Officer Mark Driscoll took home two awards to top the group. One was for stopping a visitor from bringing "two balloons of marijuana into the jail." His second award came when he witnessed an attack on a Public Defender.

"With total disregard for his own personal safety, Officer Driscoll entered the attorney room, physically stopped the attack, and pinned the inmate to the ground," said Sheriff David Harder.

Other awards, like the one given to Deputy Dan Dunham came from an incident outside of the jail.

He was on a patrol when he pulled a vehicle over and that's when he saw several knives in the backseat. Dunham heard a crash on the group after getting the driver to exit the car and discovered a loaded 9 millimeter handgun kicked underneath the vehicle. Following the arrest, Dunham also found half an ounce of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Dunham said getting recognized is nice but removing drugs from the streets is the ultimate goal.

"It feels good to get drugs off the streets because it makes you feel like you're accomplishing something out there," said Deputy Dan Dunham.

He was very modest about his heroic achievement.

"There's a lot of Police Officers in our community that do great work and just to be recognized today among all the great work that everybody does is a great honor," said Dunham.

Sheriff Dave Harder added it was an honor to be able to recognize the incredible accomplishments of the men and women of local law enforcement.