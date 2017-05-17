UPDATE: DEC Searches Kirkwood For Bear With Stuck Jug

A bear on the loose in a Kirkwood neighborhood has residents concerned. A viewer on Johnson Road sent Fox 40 a video of the bear that has apparently been roaming around the area for the past three weeks....

A Department of Environment Conservation team set up traps Tuesday night to catch a black bear with a jug stuck on its head spotted by residents near Johnson Road in Kirkwood for the past three weeks.

Fox 40 News reported on the issue earlier that day, and aired video sent to us by a viewer in our 6 p.m. news. The resident, who like her neighbors had become increasingly concerned -- for themselves and the bear -- each day the animal went without food and sighted in the neighborhood.

Johnson Road resident said they reported the bear to the DEC, the agency that handles these types of cases but were told the unit based in Cortland is understaffed and only has one tranquilizer gun. Calls made to the office Tuesday were not returned.