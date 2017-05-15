Newborns and New Aviary Adds to Animal Adventures

Following Monday's fifth season opener of Animal Adventure Park, owner Jordan Patch announced many new additions to an already special park.

Jordan stated this year the Adventure Park will welcome an 'Aussie' aviary that will hold exotic birds from Australia.

"Guests will be go into it and hand feed [birds]. It will be on site, with warmer temperatures, in the next week or two," said Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch.

Shocked by the amount of fame April the giraffe continues to carry, Patch has seen people from across the world visit his park's opening day and promises more for those who keep coming back.

For those hoping the 2017 season will feature more animals, Jordan claims that many of his animals are about to give birth.

"Squirrel monkeys, capuchin and green monkeys, coatimundis, kangaroos, wallabies, zebus, llamas and alpacas; they're all ready to pop," Jordan Patch.

Apart from the newborns and aviary, the Harpursville park will soon add the rare African Honey Badger.

Thanks to the 'April Mania' craze, Jordan is continuing to improve his park by making many infrastructure changes including widened walkways and increasing pen sizes. It's safe to say that the Animal Adventure Park is continuing to grow.