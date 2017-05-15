People Around the World Attend Animal Adventure's Opening Day

Nearly 1,000 people from across the U.S. and Europe attended the the park's fifth year opener, all hoping to catch a glimpse of "April" the giraffe and her new born calf "Tajiri." According to Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch, this is one of the biggest opening days he's ever had, with one family coming as far away as Hamburg, Germany.

"It's definitely a bigger [opening day] turnout than last year. The fact that we have cars in our parking lot from Ohio, Vermont, New Jersey...that's impressive," said Jordan Patch.

Jordan stated that he has had made improvements to the park's infrastructure following the tremendous success of "April Mania." Adding new exhibits, widening walkways and welcoming new species of animals; are just some of the new features.

Fox 40 had a chance to talk to a few attendees, and we asked them, "Where are you from and why did you come to Harpursville?" Some of their responses were:

"We're from Kettering, Ohio and we're her to see the baby giraffe," said Margrette and Lexi Braaksma.

"We're from Houston, Texas. We're excited to see all the animals and to see the giraffes ," said Angela Deanda and Kimberly Newman.

"We drove down here from Merrimack, New Hampshire and we're excited to see the giraffes and Animal Park exhibits," said Rachel Rick and Hazel Marder.

One member of the adventure staff stated, although April's baby has already been born, it appears that "April Mania is still going strong."

Monday marked the first day of the 2017 season of the Animal Adventure Park, in Harpursville.

If you would like to visit the Animal Adventure Park, the hours of operation are: