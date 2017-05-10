Ponies rally after slow start

PORTLAND, ME – Luis Guillorme racked up three hits and supplied a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth to lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies past the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-5, on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. Despite failing to register a hit after the fourth inning, the Rumble Ponies grabbed the rubber game and secured their sixth straight series victory. Binghamton returns from their week-long road trip tied for first place in the Eastern Division.

With the game tied at five, Portland reliever Jake Cosart pitched himself into a corner by walking three of the first four batters he faced in the eighth. Guillorme lifted a sacrifice fly to center deep enough to bring in David Thompson with the go-ahead run.

Binghamton played from behind after the Sea Dogs scored four runs in the first against Mickey Jannis. Nick Longhi, Joseph Monge and Jordan Procyshen each supplied RBI singles to put Portland on the board.

The Rumble Ponies responded with a four-run inning of their own in the second against Jacob Dahlstrand. Following consecutive sacrifice flies from Thompson and Dale Burdick, Guillorme and Tomas Nido added run-producing singles. Binghamton briefly grabbed the lead in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to Kevin Taylor.

Jannis settled down after the rocky first and posted blank innings until the sixth. Rafael Devers walked and moved to third on a wild pitch and a groundout before Jannis exited. Cole Sturgeon greeted Regnault with a game-tying single to center.

Regnault (1-2) returned for the seventh and tossed an Immaculate Inning, striking out the side in order on nine pitches.

Following Guillorme’s sacrifice fly, Baldonado took over in the eighth and side-stepped a two-out double from Longhi to preserve the one-run lead. The southpaw worked a perfect ninth earn his sixth save.

The Rumble Ponies (18-11) return home to open a five-game series against the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday at 6:35 PM. LHP PJ Conlon takes the mound against LHP Luis Lugo. The Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show can be heard starting at 6:20 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Alberto Baldonado stretched his season-opening scoreless streak to 16.2 innings…Binghamton overcame a four-run deficit in a win for the third time this season…Binghamton has won five straight rubber games

