Binghamton Man Sentenced For Rape of Child

Chad F. Winans was sentenced Wednesday to 17 1/2 years in state prison, for Rape, in the first

degree, for engaging in sexual intercourse with a person less than 13-years-old.

.

The case was investigated by the District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police – Winans was arrested in

March.



“This was a vile and lascivious attack on an impressionable child”, said District Attorney Steve Cornwell. “It’s

important for his victim and our community Chad Winans spend nearly two decades in prison -- away from

children – unable to further prey on kids for sexual gratification.”

In addition to his state prison sentence, Winans was sentenced to 10 years’ parole.