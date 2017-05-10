Binghamton Man Sentenced For Rape of Child

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
Chad F. Winans was sentenced Wednesday to 17 1/2 years in state prison, for Rape, in the first
degree, for engaging in sexual intercourse with a person less than 13-years-old.
.
The case was investigated by the District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police – Winans was arrested in
March.
“This was a vile and lascivious attack on an impressionable child”, said District Attorney Steve Cornwell. “It’s
important for his victim and our community Chad Winans spend nearly two decades in prison -- away from
children – unable to further prey on kids for sexual gratification.”
In addition to his state prison sentence, Winans was sentenced to 10 years’ parole.