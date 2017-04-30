Vestal Elks Lodge Raises nearly $5,000 for Two Local Charities

Vestal Elks Lodge hosted its 5th Annual Pink Elk 5K Run/Walk to benefit two local charities.

Since they began in 2013, the Organization has been able to raise nearly $16,000 for the Elks Lodge Veteran's Committee and Traci's Hope. Today they expected to raise another $4,000-5,000 for the two charities.

"The Southern Tier is a great place for community support, it seems that any event that goes to helping a good cause is well attended," said Jake Brown, Race Director.

The Elks Lodge Veteran's Committee sends out packages to US troops once a month. Money from the run will help make purchases for the soldiers and pay for postage.

Traci's Hope is a non-profit organization that helps people who are dealing with breast cancer in the Southern Tier by paying for personal expenses such as mortgage, daycare or gas to get to medical appointments.

Around 200 runners took part in the event and around 20 local businesses showed up to help raise money. The race began in front of the Sub Factory on Owego Road in Vestal at 10:00 this morning.

This year's run/walk was in Memory of Margie Karpel-Mills and in Honor of Kate Karpel, sisters from Apalachin that were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

Kate spoke at the awards banquet that followed the race.