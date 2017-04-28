New Highway Signs Honor 2016 M-E Little League World Series Champions

New highway signs revealed Friday will help keep the legacy of the 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League World Series Champions alive.

On Friday, members of the winning team were joined by local elected officials and representatives from the region's Department of Transportation, as they watched a sign reading "Maine-Endwell: HOME OF 2016 LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS" be unveiled.

There are now two signs on Route 17 -- one going westbound before exit 69, the other going eastbound near the Route 26 exit.

"It's really cool that we get to drive by that every day," said Jayden Fanara, a 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League World Series Champion.

"It's something to take us back to the time we spent in the World Series -- just how fun it was, and how great of an experience it was," said Jack Hopko, a 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League World Series Champion.

There will be a Maine-Endwell Little League parade on Saturday, April 29. It will start at the M-E District Office at 10:00 a.m. and end at Struble Field. Team officials say players from the 2016 winning team will receive rings at the end of the ceremony. Officials say Little League home games will start at the field around 1:00 p.m.