Pair of Section IV Seniors sign Letters of Intent

Maine-Endwell's Connor Verity and Vestal's Alani Gallagher made their college choices official Thursday.

Verity signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Binghamton University Swim Team while Gallagher's commute will be a little further. She signs to play Division II Basketball at St. Leo's in Florida.

For Verity, it was not a priority to stay close to home, but after touring BU and meeting the coaches, it felt like the best fit and for him, staying close to home is now a benefit.

"I enjoy spending time with my family. Don't tell them I said that," Verity said smiling. "But, being able to see them as much as possible is going to be a great part of my college life. They expect to be able to go to every single one of my meets at home. They might not make it to the away ones. I don't blame them, they're pretty far. But they've been at almost every meet, probably all of them, but I'm very happy they'll be able to keep coming."

Gallagher says it will take some time getting used to being so far away from home, but that the constant support from her family will help her adjust to college life so far from home.

"It's going to be hard for the first couple of months, but I think they're going to come down because my mom can't be outside a five mile radius of me," said Gallagher. "They've been a great support team. My mother, she's crazy, but I love her. She's pushed me to always do my best, and supported me with whatever I did."

At BU Verity plans on majoring in Engineering while Gallagher will study Sports Business at St. Leo's.