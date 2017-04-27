Binghamton University to confer honorary degree to Tony Kornheiser at Commencement

Sportswriter, broadcaster and television personality Tony Kornheiser ’70 is one of four to receive an honorary degree during Binghamton University’s 2017 Graduate School Commencement ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, in the Events Center, on campus.





Kornheiser will speak at the Harpur College of Arts and Sciences ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21; Rapu Haoa will speak at the Graduate School ceremony. MacDonald will speak at the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Science at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20; and Englander will speak at the Harpur College ceremony at noon Sunday, May 21.



Anthony “Tony” Kornheiser graduated from Binghamton University in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in English. He began his career as a journalist at Binghamton, writing for the student newspaper and working at the student radio station, WHRW. During his career, he has written for Newsday, The New York Times and The Washington Post. Known for his irreverent style, he was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1997.



Widely known for his work in radio and television, he has hosted The Tony Kornheiser Show on radio in various forms since 1992, co-hosted Pardon the Interruption on ESPN since 2001 and served as an analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football from 2006-’08.



Kornheiser has won numerous awards, including a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show-Daily for Pardon the Interruption. He was also ranked No. 1 of America’s Top 20 Local Sports Midday Shows for 2015 by Barrett Sports Media. He has published four books and contributed to popular magazines including Sports Illustrated, Esquire and ESPN Magazine.



A member of the Binghamton University Foundation Board and a regular philanthropic contributor to the student newspaper (Pipe Dream), Kornheiser established the Tony Kornheiser Newspaper Scholarship that is awarded to a student who volunteers for Pipe Dream. He has also contributed to the University’s annual fund in support of Harpur College, the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts and Athletics, as well as the Memorial Courtyard endowment.





