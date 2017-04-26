Warrant of the Week: Sheriff's Dept. Seek Help Finding Suspect

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man wanted by police in Johnson City and in Binghamton.

The department's Warrant of the Week suspect, Kalif R. Champaign is pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broome County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:

Tipline: (607) 778-1196

Warrants Division: (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

** All tips will remain confidential **

NAME: Kalif R. Champaign

Age: 30yo

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5' 6''

Weight: 150 lbs.

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Photo Date: 07/01/2015

Warrant: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd