Preston Pleads Guilty To One Count Official Misconduct

Former Broome County Executive Debbie Preston Monday pleaded guilty in City of Binghamton court to one count of official misconduct over her personal use of a Town of Conklin credit card.

Preston agreed to a plea deal that allowed her to avoid jail time and reduced her charges from three counts down to one with a $1,000 fine.

"Did I make a mistake? Yes. Did I admit to it last year? Yes. Did I take care of it years ago? Yes. I've never denied anything," said Preston.

Judge William Pelella told Preston that as an elected official she had a responsibility to do the right thing and she violated the trust of Town of Conklin residents.

"The maximum sentence is that $1,000 fine, and that's what I'm going to hand down," said Pelella, "but that pales in comparison with knowing that as you go forward that you did violate that very important trust."

Special prosecutor Joseph Fazzary says he thinks Preston has been punished in other ways as well.

"She was punished by losing her job, by losing her reputation, whatever that was in this community," says Fazzary.

Police arrested Preston on Monday, April 14 on three misdemeanor counts of official counts after an investigation by Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph Fazzary, who was appointed as special prosecutor in the case back in October 2016.

On Friday, a Broome County judge moved Preston's arraignment to the City of Binghamton Court. She was originally due to appear in the Town of Conklin court but the case was moved after Judge William Ayres recused himself.

Fazzary's six-month investigation accuse Preston of opening and using a credit card in her name and in the Town of Conklin's name from October 2005 to June 2012.

Officials say Preston opened the card without authorization and knowing she didn't have the authorization to do so. Fazzary alleges Preston continued to use the Sam's Club Discover Credit while she was Broome County Executive. Preston is also accused of making purchases on the card months after she was instructed to stop.