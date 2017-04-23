Windsor Sophomore Helps Feed Classmates

The 3rd Annual Knight Pack Walk and Food Drive gathered donations to help District students who face hunger needs.

52% of students in the Windsor District receive free or reduced-price lunch, but the Founder of Knight Pack said the need is greater than that.

"My classmates needed food on the weekends, more than just school lunches and breakfasts," said Alexis Green, Knight Pack Founder.

She started the organization four years ago when she was a Middle School student after being part of the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.

"During the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals, I saw the need all across the World, so I came back to my own community and saw there were kids here who needed food as well," said Green.

Knight Pack has been able to send home over 57,000 items of food since September 2013, a number Alexis is very proud of.

"It's very humbling to see the support we get from the community," said Green.

Everything helps, even small donations. We can buy a lot of food, even with a small amount of money. — Alexis Green

Alexis expects to continue Fundraising for the next two years while she's in high school and wants to keep it going even after graduation.

"My mom is a teacher at the school, so even after I graduate it will continue because there's a need," said Green.

There is a Knight Pack account at the Windsor High School where anyone can drop off a check to the Organization. If you missed Sunday's event, Alexis said there will be other food drives throughout the year.