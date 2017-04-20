Organization Provides Peer-to-Peer Support to Local Veterans

An organization that provides support to those who've served our country held a mobile canteen Thursday in an effort to showcase its services.

Members of the new Southern Tier chapter of Clear Path for Veterans served food and beverages to local vets and their families at Binghamton's American Legion Post 80.

It was all part of the Madison-County based non-profit's goal to expand its peer-to-peer veteran support programs in Broome County.

"By having veterans that are doing well help the veterans that are not, it kind of gets them going and gets them transitioning better," said Zachary Salisbury, Clear Path For Veterans Southern Tier Community Outreach Worker. "And also it gets them out. That's why it's important to have the peer-to-peer stuff that's non-traditional such as recreation nights, hiking trips, and fishing."

Officials say Veteran Recreation Nights will be held every other Wednesday at Binghamton University in the Undergrounds (located in BU's University Union) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This includes activities such as bowling and billiards.

Other upcoming events will include a peer-to-peer substance abuse program and a mobile learning lab to help teach senior veterans to use electronic devices such as cell phones and laptops.

Clear Path for Veterans was the recipient of Broome County's Joseph P. Dwyer Peer-to-Peer Veterans Support Program funding. Last August, Sen. Fred Akshar secured $120,000 in state funds for the county to expand its veteran support services.

The Clear Path for Veterans Southern Tier office will be located in the County Office Building at 44 Hawley St. in Binghamton.

Organizers say the services are at no cost and open to all veterans regardless of discharge status -- most events are open to veterans' family members as well.

For more information, or to learn how to volunteer, you can also visit the Clear Path for Veterans Facebook page.