Binghamton U. Students Recognized For Free Tax Prep Services

The United Way thanked nearly three dozen Binghamton University students who offered free tax help to hundreds of Broome residents this year.

Accounting major Alex Iannone, a junior, learned about the opportunity through classmates. Iannone is one of 34 students who volunteered under the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program.

“I thought it would be a good idea to learn and practice accounting in the field and also help with the community of Binghamton,” said Iannone.

Run through the IRS, VITA provides free tax preparation help to filers who earn $54,000 a year or less and is managed locally by the United Way and Broome County's Department of Social Services.

Iannone and his classmates put in over 3,000 hours in volunteer time, which included studying for an exam in order to become IRS certified. While Iannone said he plans to put the experience on his resume, he genuinely enjoyed being able to help others.

VITA volunteers helped 300 residents receive over $900,000 in tax refunds.

“This is a great program that we’ve done every year collaborating with Binghamton University students, both graduate and undergraduate,” said Robin Alpaugh, Executive Director of The United Way of Broome County.