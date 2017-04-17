Owego Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Glider Crash

An Owego man suffered minor injuries after crashing his Ultralight Glider into the trees in Fenton around 5:45 p.m. on Monday evening.

The aircraft landed on East Service Road after hitting a few trees and power lines.

"To me he's a very lucky guy, he came through the trees, through the power lines and hit the ground so I would consider himself lucky," said Jeff Corey, Hillcrest Fire Assistant Chief.

Corey said a crash like this one is extremely uncommon.

"It's pretty rare for the Town of Fenton to have an aircraft crash," said Corey.

The pilot, who only identified himself as "Kyle from Owego" said he's unsure what caused the incident.

"I don't know what the cause was, but I was drastically losing altitude, which is not normal in a high wind situation," said Kyle.

Thank God I'm still here! — Kyle

It was a windy day with gusts around 20-30 miles per hour, according to the Pilot. He said he was traveling from Endicott to Greene and despite the wind, thought everything was within the Glider's capabilities.

Kyle said he started falling when he was about 1,500 feet above ground level. He said he tried turning into the wind, but was still dropping with nowhere to land.

"I tried to pull my ballistic recovery chute but it was too late, I had already hit the trees," said Kyle.

The plane was badly damaged but Kyle was just happy he was still alive.

"The plane is not okay, I'm good but the plane is not," said Kyle.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.