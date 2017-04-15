Different Zoo, Same Love for April

People were out enjoying the beautiful weather Saturday at the Binghamton Zoo, for the Eggstravaganza - pre-grand opening event. Families were able to feed the goats and check out some of the other animals.

But what everyone was really excited about was the birth of April’s baby just twenty miles away in Harpursville, at Animal Adventure Park.

"It is crazy from little Harpursville New York," said Athena Blitz of Binghamton.

"I'm from around here but we live in Baltimore so were spreading the news all over and we were very excited to watch the birth this morning," said Laurie Kugler.

Kugler is originally from Binghamton and brought her family to feed April last August and said she can’t wait to come back when the park opens in May.

Nancy Hargrave of Vestal was traveling with her family Saturday morning when they heard the news that April was in labor. They had to pull over as soon as they had a chance to watch it finally happen.

“We were surprised at how small it was compared to the mother," said Hargrave.

April has some pretty big fans but her pregnancy has also brought some attention to giraffes in general.

Katy Perry of Albany was at the Zoo with her daughter Veronica. Veronica was excited to see the animals but even more excited about April and her baby, she said he favorite animal is the giraffe.