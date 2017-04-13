Nicholas Chappell Testifies in Binghamton Murder Trial

Could a shooting death in Binghamton's Westside, that prosecutors say was a murder, have been out of self defense? Suspect Nicholas Chappell told a Broome County Jury that was the case as he took the stand in his own murder trial Thursday.

Chappell did not deny he shot and killed David Sanborn, who he says he did not previously know, on the morning of August 31, 2016. However, Chappell said it was because he thought people were burglarizing his Mozart St. apartment.

Chappell said he became concerned when he heard someone using the keypad lock on the apartment's front door multiple times, and heard movement inside the building. He was the only one that lived in the apartment at the time. He said he was not expecting anyone to come that day, and did not receive a text from Jordan Doolittle, his former roommate, regarding picking up items that day.

Chappell said he eventually grabbed his shotgun because he perceived himself as in danger. Chappell said he had announced he was armed from inside his first floor apartment, but says he did not hear a response.

In testimony Thursday, Chappell said when he went to go lock his door, after he had the gun in his hand, he noticed the handle start to jiggle. Chappell said he could only see hair, but not a face. Chappell claimed the door started to close, but never fully did, and then swung open. He said a tall person he'd never seen before came at him aggressively. Chappell said he raised his gun to his shoulder and fired once. He said the person went out the front door. According to Chappell, he had recently purchased the gun for hunting and August 31 was the first time he had shot from it. Chappell said the shotgun was registered.

He said he only recalls firing two shots that day, and said at the time he didn't know it was Doolittle that he fired at with the second shot on the stairwell.

Prosecution witnesses say at least three shots were fired that day.

Chappell also says the knife found at the crime scene wasn't his. He said he first saw it on the ground on August 31, while he and Doolittle were fighting at the bottom of the stairwell. He said this happened after he'd fired the second shot.

Chappell says he lost consciousness after being choked and woke up inside an ambulance.

The prosecution questioned things including why Chappell said he couldn't find his phone the day of the incident in his testimony, but had told investigators he was low on data and had turned data off on August 31 to minimize usage. Other questions included why he didn't mention the knife to investigators on August 31, and questions about a text telling Doolittle to come get his mail or he'd show up at his work and cause a scene. The prosecution also asked about an eviction proceeding scheduled for September 1 with the apartment's landlord.

Taped Interview at Wilson Hospital:

Before Chappell's testimony Thursday, the prosecution played video of an interview between Chappell and investigators, taken on August 31 at Wilson Hospital. The video included what Chappell said he could remember from that morning. In the video, Chappell said he had been storing the gun in his bedroom, and said it was loaded because he'd recently bought it and was doing research on things such as cleaning and loading it. Chappell said because of a dispute he'd recently had with his landlord, a property manager had been hired. He said he knew it wasn't the property manager that day. The Sgt. investigator questioned that it was broad daylight, and the people weren't wearing masks.

In the video, when asked about Doolittle retrieving belongings, Chappell said he wasn't sure where the stuff was and said he thought after 30 days you forfeit property (Doolittle had moved out in July). Chappell said he didn't see the person coming down the stairs and didn't know it was Doolittle. The investigator questioned if Doolittle moving out could have anything to do with Chappell not paying rent, and asked about the court hearing between Chappell and the apartment's landlord scheduled for September 1. Chappell said he had recently been served the papers and wasn't aware of the hearing's specifics, but said he planned to dispute with the landlord in court. The investigator questioned why Chappell didn't turn on his data, if he was so concerned about safety, to make a phone call to 911 or a neighbor. The investigator said Chappell could have looked for an escape rather than a second confrontation, especially if it was just him there and no one else he was protecting. Chappell said he didn't know if anyone else was outside.

The trial is set to continue Friday morning. Judge Kevin Dooley told the jury he anticipates to submit the case to them by Friday.