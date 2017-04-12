Crime Scene Investigator Testifies in Nicholas Chappell Murder Trial

Testimony continued for a second day in the murder trial of Nicholas Chappell. Chappell, 28, is accused of shooting two people, killing one and injuring another, at his Binghamton Westside apartment in August 2016. Along with murder and attempted murder, Chappell faces the felony charges of assault and criminal use of a firearm.

On Wednesday, family members of 23-year-old David Sanborn, the man who died, were visibly distraught as the prosecution showed photos and video evidence of the crime scene at 1 Mozart St.

Those images were taken by Binghamton crime scene investigators including April Demer. Demer was on the stand for over two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. She explained evidence including what she says was a shotgun found in the apartment's stairwell, a shotgun box found behind Chappell's first floor apartment door, shotgun shells found in an ammunition box recovered from a duffel bag in Chappell's apartment that matched bullets found in the crime scene, a knife found closed with apparent blood on it in Chappell's apartment, and video of blood on the front porch where prosecutors say Sanborn was shot. Another piece of evidence, the prosecution says, was a City of Binghamton failure of pay petition for the first floor apartment -- with an appearance date of September 1.

Demer also testified two pieces of mail were found in a bag on the stairwell. She said one was generic and the other was for Jordan Doolittle, 27, the second shooting victim, who had lived in the apartment until about a month before the incident. In court on Tuesday, Doolittle testified he had moved in with his girlfriend, and was trying to retrieve mail and a few other items on the date of the incident. According to Doolittle, Sanborn had not previously known Chappell.

Lawyers representing Chappell brought up questions about evidence in the murder investigation.

Defense Attorney Benjamin Bergman tried to raise doubt about whether investigators thoroughly examined the crime scene, asking questions including why Demer didn't take DNA evidence of the buttons on a keypad on the apartment's front porch, look into whether the keypad's historical data could be found, test to see if the apartment's doorbells worked, or look into who had propped a door open with a cooler on the front porch before she arrived to investigate.

Demer also testified about pictures investigators took of Chappell at Wilson Hospital on August 31. These pictures showed bruises and scrapes on parts of his body, including his neck. Doolittle testified on Tuesday that he had Chappell in a choke hold before police arrived to the scene, after Chappell had shot him in the arm.

In addition, Demer testified evidence collected was brought to a crime lab in Albany in September of 2016.

Other testimony on Wednesday included forensic pathologist Dr. Dianne Vertes who performed an autopsy on Sanborn. Vertes said toxicology results showed Sanborn had a blood alcohol content of 0.20. She said no other narcotics were detected. Vertes testified she formed the opinion "He died of a shotgun wound to the head."

Kyle Kermak, from the Binghamton Police Department, also testified about investigation he did into both Chappell and Doolittle's cell phones. Among his findings, Kermak said there was a text message conversation between the two where Doolittle accused Chappell of taking money from him, and Chappell gave Doolittle a deadline to come get his mail, stating that after that he would show up at Doolittle's work and cause a scene. Kermak told the court that Doolittle's phone showed he sent a message saying "Back door or stairwell?" on August 31 at 11:19 a.m. -- which supports previous testimony from Doolittle. Kermak said that message did not appear on Chappell's phone. He said it could have been due to a lack of service or wifi connection. In cross-examination, Kermak also testified Doolittle's number was identified as "Danger" on Chappell's last message received from him.

A Sgt. with the City of Binghamton Police Department's Detective Unit was the final person to testify Wednesday. Sgt. Anthony Dials said himself and another investigator interviewed Chappell in a Wilson Hospital emergency room about 30 to 45 minutes after Chappell arrived by ambulance. Video was shown from a patrolman's body camera who was also in the room. In the video, investigators asked Chappell questions including when was the last time he called Doolittle and Chappell's recollection of the crime scene.

Dials said he spoke with Chappell again about four to four-and-a-half hours later in a private patient room. He said the approximately 45-minute video was shot on a different patrolman's body camera than the previous interview with Chappell. That video is set to be shown Thursday morning as testimony begins for a third day.