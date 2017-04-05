Broome County Officials Warn of Potential Minor Flooding

Parts of Broome County may experience minor flooding this weekend, according to Broome County officials.

County Executive Jason Garnar says the Susquehanna and Chenango Rivers are expected to crest Friday into Saturday.

“Anytime you see the rivers rise, and the waters rise, and you see rain in the forecast, I think everybody goes back to 2006 and 2011 and what we are here to say today is that based on the weather models that is is not going to be the case,” said Garnar.

Although only minor flooding is expected, Broome County Director of Emergency Services Mike Ponticello says that residents who live in low-lying areas close to the river should still be alert.

Ponticello reminds residents not to cross flooded roadways and to move to higher ground if they encounter flash flooding.

“Although we’re not expected to see a major impact from this storm, we do want residents to remain alert. We want them to be prepared,” said Ponticello.

Broome County officials will continue to monitor the weather models.

For more information, and to be prepared, you can also visit www.ready.gov/floods or www.water.weather.gov.