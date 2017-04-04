Chihuahua Stomped to Death in Town of Maine

The Broome County Sheriff arrested a man accused of stomping a Chihuahua to death and then throwing the body in a creek. On Monday, police responded to a reported burglary to a trailer on State Route 26 in the Town of Maine. The owner of the trailer told police there was a pool of blood on her carpet and her dog was missing.

Police say it was the victim's nephew, Kyle D. Corbin who killed the dog. Corbin then called his aunt and told her the home had been burglarized.

Police say Corbin has been staying with his aunt for the past month, visiting from Florida. The 18-year-old was sent to the Broome County Jail without bail.