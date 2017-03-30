Pennsylvania Ave Construction Begins As Part of Greenway Project

Construction has begun on the Pennsylvania Ave portion of the Route 434 Greenway project. Crews are updating the existing pedestrian routes in the area from the Washington Street Bridge to Pennsylvania Ave in Binghamton. This is Phase 1 of a greenway that will eventually connect downtown to the Binghamton University campus.

The New York State Department of Transportation says construction will wrap up at the end of the 2018 season. The Pennsylvania Ave bridge will be closed for one weekend in either July or August.

The $4 million greenway project will be a 3/10th of a mile mile lighted trail is paid 80% By Federal dollars and 20% in State dollars