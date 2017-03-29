United Way Awards Local Businesses and Organizations

The United Way of Broome County held its annual Award Recognition Event on Wednesday evening, recognizing local businesses and organizations for their exceptional fund raising campaigns.

Partnering with the United Way, local organizations have raised 95% of the $2,031,000 goal. A tremendous feat, according to Broome United Way Executive Director Robin Alpaugh, that deserves to be recognized.

"Raising over $2 million is not an easy task with everything going on in this community. With that money, that we raised, we're going to address some of those challenges," said Robin Alpaugh.

Award recipients of the night included members from:

Boys and Girls Club

Cornell Cooperative

Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network

William H. Lane

Catholic Charities

Johnson Outdoors

YMCA

Instron

Columbian Financial Group

Delta Engineers

UPS

Wegmans

Jack Sherman Toyota

Coughlin & Gerhart

Johnson, Lauder & Savidge

Miller Auto

Willow Run Foods

NBT Bank

Broome Tioga BOCES

Also partnering with the United Way, the event's final keynote speaker Jim Weed, Binghamton Rumble Ponies GM, spoke about the upcoming improvements at NYSEG stadium, home of the Binghamton baseball team. Giving those attending an inside preview on the upcoming season, new events, mascot names and the Rumble Ponies opening day, April 13 at 6:35 PM.