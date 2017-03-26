Grassroots Organization Holds Conference at Binghamton High School

The New York Progressive Action Network (NYPAN) is a grassroots organization that arose out of the Bernie Sanders Movement. Sunday, March 26, was a day full of panels and presentations that attracted local politicians, residents and even people interested in running for Office.

The conference began at 9:00 a.m. and continued until 5:00 p.m.. Speakers touched on subjects in media, social security, medicare and the NY Health Act.

"It's really important right now to work for what we believe in. So I encourage people who are in support of progressive issues and platforms to check out NYPAN,but if we're not your thing, just work for what you believe in," said Traci Strickland, Co-Chair of the Lower Hudson Valley Progressive Action Network (LHVPAN).

Special guests were: Zephyr Teachout, Stephanie Miner, Randi Weingarten, Arun Chaudhary, Normiki Konst and Joe Driscoll. Local Politicians such as Anna Kelles (Tompkins County Legislature), Conrad Taylor (Binghamton City Council) and Leslie Danks-Burke (State Senate Candidate '16 from Ithaca) all spoke on a panel designated towards people interested in running for office.

"I want to focus on being yourself when you're running for office. That's really important. You need to get out there and you need to connect with people. What people need to do and what I am going to talk about, is being specific to your community. Talking about issues that are important to your community and not being afraid to start a discussion and out yourself out there to take some ricks," said Ryan Reynolds, Mayor of Whitney Point.

For more information about NYPAN you can visit their website here.