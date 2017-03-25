DiNapoli Speaks at Broome Democratic Breakfast

Members and guests of the Broome County Democratic Committee gathered at Traditions in Johnson City for their annual Jefferson Day Breakfast.

In its 20th year, the fund raising event honored democratic party members for their public service, and gave those considering a run for office, an opportunity to introduce themselves to committee members.

Former committee chair Jim Testani and 2016 congressional candidate Kim Myers, where among the honorees presented with awards by newly elected County Executive Jason Garnar and former two-term County Executive Tim Grippen.

Grippen was elected chairman of the local committee after Testani stepped down in January.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli was featured as the event's keynote speaker. His remarks highlighted many of the top issues concerning democrats.

“Certainly, the victory of Jason Garnar as County Executive was a big step forward for Broome County Democrats,” said DiNapoli. “And what’s happening in Washington, and being upset about what’s happening, is also bringing many new people into the party."

"So there's a new county chair, a renewed spirit. So I think Broome County Democrats are well positioned for their local elections this year." — Thomas DiNapoli

Organizers said the turnout was better than expected due to Democrats being energized by their losses this past November and Republican efforts in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The local Republican Committee held a similar fundraiser for its members earlier this month.