Red Cross Home Fire Campaign in Binghamton

Saturday, March 25, volunteers from the American Red Cross and Auchinachie services met at the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church in Binghamton for a training and briefing on smoke alarm installations. The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign aims to reduce deaths and injuries caused by home fires. Volunteers went door-to-door in the Town of Dickinson installing free smoke alarms and teaching people about what they can do to prepare if a fire should break out in their homes.

"I think it's a great program that is done for free for the home owners. So just being able to help out and us being installers, it worked out great. I have 7 guys here today helping on the installation side. It's not a complicated install but it's something that needs to be done and were glad to be helping with it," said Bob Auchinachie, President of Auchinachie Services.

The installation of the fire detectors and the detectors are completely free up to 3 per household. Since the campaign launched in October 2014, the Red Cross has helped save numerous lives and has also installed more than a quarter million smoke alarms in homes all across the country. The Red Cross also encourages families and individuals to follow these rules to increase the chances of surviving a fire.

If someone doesn't have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Local building codes vary and there may be additional requirements where someone lives.

If someone does have alarms, test them today. If they don't work, replace them.

Make sure everyone in the household knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than 2 minutes.

Practice that plan. What's your household escape time?



"Even though we are doing it in these two focused today, neighborhoods we are going to be doing this event in similar neighborhoods throughout our counties. If we haven't visited you today, give us a call and we'll set up an appointment to come do this with you," said Melanie Pandich, Disaster Program Manager for the Red Cross.



The Red Cross will be visiting communities with high numbers of fires in Broome, Tioga, Tompkins and Chenango Counties. An appointment takes an average of about 20 minutes. If you would like to set up an appointment you can call the Red Cross at (607) 785-7207 or via email at smokealarms.st@redcross.org.