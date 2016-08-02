The Clubhouse Card
It's back! FOX 40 brings you the Clubhouse Card. This is your opportunity to play 21 of the area's best golf courses. Plus, you will receive 6 buckets of balls at Greater Golf Training Center and Pro Shop and 2 large buckets of balls at Legends Year Round Golf Center. All this for only $139.99! Make your purchase today; the Clubhouse Card is a limited time offer.
All course rules and regulations apply to clubhouse card holders including, but not limited to, if a cart is or isn't required, hours of operation and public play, dress code, etc. Please check with the courses ahead of time regarding any questions or concerns you might have.
|
Participating Courses and Additional Benefits (Listed Alphabetically)
The Clubhouse CardMore>>
Apalachin Golf Course
Apalachin Golf Course
The 18-hole "Apalachin" course at the Apalachin Golf Course facility in Apalachin, New York features 5,727 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 71. The course rating is 70 and it has a slope rating of 113. Designed by John Martin/Tim Shearer, the Apalachin golf course opened in 1964. Bonnie Erat manages the course as the President.
Website
The 18-hole "Apalachin" course at the Apalachin Golf Course facility in Apalachin, New York features 5,727 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 71. The course rating is 70 and it has a slope rating of 113. Designed by John Martin/Tim Shearer, the Apalachin golf course opened in 1964. Bonnie Erat manages the course as the President.
Website
Belden Hill Golf Club
Belden Hill Golf Club
Each year Belden Hill Golf Club keeps getting better. Along with new golf carts, improved cart paths, drainage on the course, and our greens, which have been called "some of the best in the area!" Located just 12 miles from downtown Binghamton, it is an easy drive up I 88; we are just 1 short mile from the Interstate. Try it once and we are confident that you will return time and time again!
Website
Each year Belden Hill Golf Club keeps getting better. Along with new golf carts, improved cart paths, drainage on the course, and our greens, which have been called "some of the best in the area!" Located just 12 miles from downtown Binghamton, it is an easy drive up I 88; we are just 1 short mile from the Interstate. Try it once and we are confident that you will return time and time again!
Website
Blue Stone Golf Club
Blue Stone Golf Club
Just a short drive north of Binghamton, Blue Stone offers a very scenic course featuring beautiful tree lined fairways and rolling greens and fairways. Whatever your ability, Blue Stone Golf Club will offer you a wonderful and relaxing place to enjoy a round of golf.
Website
Just a short drive north of Binghamton, Blue Stone offers a very scenic course featuring beautiful tree lined fairways and rolling greens and fairways. Whatever your ability, Blue Stone Golf Club will offer you a wonderful and relaxing place to enjoy a round of golf.
Website
Conklin Players Club
Conklin Players Club
The Conklin Players Club golf course opened in 1991 and is one of New York's finest golf courses. With beautifully maintained bent grass greens, tees, fairways and practice range. A fully automated irrigation system provides this golf course with a beautiful green layout throughout the season. This par 72 golf course with 6772 yard championship tees provides a tough challenge to the most experienced golfer.
Website
The Conklin Players Club golf course opened in 1991 and is one of New York's finest golf courses. With beautifully maintained bent grass greens, tees, fairways and practice range. A fully automated irrigation system provides this golf course with a beautiful green layout throughout the season. This par 72 golf course with 6772 yard championship tees provides a tough challenge to the most experienced golfer.
Website
Dimmock Hill Golf Course
Dimmock Hill Golf Course
Dimmock Hill Golf also maintains an 18 hole golf course and pro-shop on the premises. The golf course was carved out of a very scenic forest 45 years ago and the course is only 5 minutes north of Binghamton and Johnson City. The Dimmock Hill Golf Shop was honored by Yahoo.com, in it's winter edition, for having the lowest golf equipment prices in the USA.
Website
Dimmock Hill Golf also maintains an 18 hole golf course and pro-shop on the premises. The golf course was carved out of a very scenic forest 45 years ago and the course is only 5 minutes north of Binghamton and Johnson City. The Dimmock Hill Golf Shop was honored by Yahoo.com, in it's winter edition, for having the lowest golf equipment prices in the USA.
Website
Endwell Greens Golf Club
Endwell Greens Golf Club
The Most Happening Golf Club in the Area, is highly acclaimed for its very large contoured greens in a fascinating 18 hole layout. The Greenhouse Banquet Center is the place for both business & pleasure. Warm hospitality and relaxing country atmosphere awaits you at Verde Views, our Bed & Breakfast. Start your morning with an invigorating workout in our fully equipped gym.
Website
The Most Happening Golf Club in the Area, is highly acclaimed for its very large contoured greens in a fascinating 18 hole layout. The Greenhouse Banquet Center is the place for both business & pleasure. Warm hospitality and relaxing country atmosphere awaits you at Verde Views, our Bed & Breakfast. Start your morning with an invigorating workout in our fully equipped gym.
Website
Fire Fox Resorts
Fire Fox Resorts
The Witch is a 20 hole par 73 Adirondack style golf course nestled in the hills of Nanticoke, New York (rolling greens, mature woods, water and nature at its best). The Course is designed to provide the golfer with both a challenge to golfing skills and an escape to the beautiful countryside. The Course is very unique and challenging. People rave about its beauty and uniqueness. It's a must play!
Website
The Witch is a 20 hole par 73 Adirondack style golf course nestled in the hills of Nanticoke, New York (rolling greens, mature woods, water and nature at its best). The Course is designed to provide the golfer with both a challenge to golfing skills and an escape to the beautiful countryside. The Course is very unique and challenging. People rave about its beauty and uniqueness. It's a must play!
Website
French Woods Golf Course
French Woods Golf Course
French Woods Golf Course is a beautiful 18 hole course in Hancock NY with challenging golf holes that are literally carved from the Catskill Mountains. There is an on site pro shop with a bar and restaurant that has unparalleled vistas. French Woods Golf Resort can accommodate large features an outdoor pavilion available for special functions such as reunions or weddings.
Website
French Woods Golf Course is a beautiful 18 hole course in Hancock NY with challenging golf holes that are literally carved from the Catskill Mountains. There is an on site pro shop with a bar and restaurant that has unparalleled vistas. French Woods Golf Resort can accommodate large features an outdoor pavilion available for special functions such as reunions or weddings.
Website
Golden Oak Golf Course
Golden Oak Golf Course
Golden Oak Golf Course is a scenic 18-hole golf course in the mountains of Southern New York. It is just 15 minutes away from Binghamton, NY off of Route 17/Interstate 86. Golden Oak was named as one of the nations "Best Places to Play" in the 2008-2009 edition of Golf Digest. The 18-hole, par 70 layout has a hilly side and a flat side. Several holes provide an excellent views.
Website
Golden Oak Golf Course is a scenic 18-hole golf course in the mountains of Southern New York. It is just 15 minutes away from Binghamton, NY off of Route 17/Interstate 86. Golden Oak was named as one of the nations "Best Places to Play" in the 2008-2009 edition of Golf Digest. The 18-hole, par 70 layout has a hilly side and a flat side. Several holes provide an excellent views.
Website
Greater Golf
Greater Golf
You will receive 6 buckets of balls at Greater Golf Training Center and Pro Shop. Greater Golf's Pro Shop is unique place for golfers. They feature new, helpful, and innovative golf equipment and products. We feature quality apparel, training aids, a Full Swing video Simulator, club fitting, putting practice equipment, books and videos, club fitting, and a health fitness center, and memberships.
Website
You will receive 6 buckets of balls at Greater Golf Training Center and Pro Shop. Greater Golf's Pro Shop is unique place for golfers. They feature new, helpful, and innovative golf equipment and products. We feature quality apparel, training aids, a Full Swing video Simulator, club fitting, putting practice equipment, books and videos, club fitting, and a health fitness center, and memberships.
Website
The Town Of Hancock Golf Course
The Town Of Hancock Golf Course
The Town Of Hancock Golf Course is a nine hole course designed by legendary Robert Trent Jones, designer and architect of over 500 courses including Oak Hill-East, Pebble Beach and Augusta National. The Clubhouse enjoys sweeping views overlooking the first fairway as well as the Village of Hancock.
Website
The Town Of Hancock Golf Course is a nine hole course designed by legendary Robert Trent Jones, designer and architect of over 500 courses including Oak Hill-East, Pebble Beach and Augusta National. The Clubhouse enjoys sweeping views overlooking the first fairway as well as the Village of Hancock.
Website
Hardwood Hills Golf Course
Hardwood Hills Golf Course
The 18-hole "Hardwood Hills" course at the Hardwood Hills Golf Course facility in Masonville, New York features 5,696 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72 . Designed by Dale Wagner, the Hardwood Hills golf course opened in 1999.
Website
The 18-hole "Hardwood Hills" course at the Hardwood Hills Golf Course facility in Masonville, New York features 5,696 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72 . Designed by Dale Wagner, the Hardwood Hills golf course opened in 1999.
Website
Knickerbocker Country Club
Knickerbocker Country Club
The 18-hole "Knickerbocker" course at the Knickerbocker Country Club facility in Cincinnatus, New York features 5,724 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 70 . Designed by Robert Henry Knickerbocker, the Knickerbocker golf course opened in 1960. Henry Knickerbocker manages the course as the Owner.
Website
The 18-hole "Knickerbocker" course at the Knickerbocker Country Club facility in Cincinnatus, New York features 5,724 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 70 . Designed by Robert Henry Knickerbocker, the Knickerbocker golf course opened in 1960. Henry Knickerbocker manages the course as the Owner.
Website
Legends Year Round Golf Center
Legends Year Round Golf Center
You will receive 2 large buckets of balls. Legends Year Round Golf Center is a Year Round Golf Center featuring only outdoor covered tee practice hitting area! Legends Golf Center offers a full line of equipment, an indoor Golf Simulator featuring 3D Hi Def graphics & 67 courses to play. Legends also offers equipment repair and golf lessons.
Website
You will receive 2 large buckets of balls. Legends Year Round Golf Center is a Year Round Golf Center featuring only outdoor covered tee practice hitting area! Legends Golf Center offers a full line of equipment, an indoor Golf Simulator featuring 3D Hi Def graphics & 67 courses to play. Legends also offers equipment repair and golf lessons.
Website
Maple Hill Golf Course
Maple Hill Golf Course
Maple Hill Golf Course is an 18-hole par 70 layout measuring 6440 yards in length from the back tees. The course meanders around gentle rolling hills and has an array of scenic views of the Central New York hillsides and a myriad of wild life. The bent grass greens are challenging for all skill levels offering enjoyment and value for golfers. Maple Hills Golf Club is tucked away in scenic Cortland County in Marathon and the 18-hole layout offers variety and playability for all golfers.
Maple Hill Golf Course is an 18-hole par 70 layout measuring 6440 yards in length from the back tees. The course meanders around gentle rolling hills and has an array of scenic views of the Central New York hillsides and a myriad of wild life. The bent grass greens are challenging for all skill levels offering enjoyment and value for golfers. Maple Hills Golf Club is tucked away in scenic Cortland County in Marathon and the 18-hole layout offers variety and playability for all golfers.
Pheasant Hill Country Club
Pheasant Hill Country Club
The tranquil setting of Pheasant Hill Country Club is ideal for that break that gets you away from it all... for golf, a leisurely lunch, your special event, or just to socialize with friends. Set atop one of the highest points in Tioga County, NY on the site of a former dairy farm, you'll feel swept away to a scenic, private retreat - yet, you're only minutes from town and a major Interstate.
Website
The tranquil setting of Pheasant Hill Country Club is ideal for that break that gets you away from it all... for golf, a leisurely lunch, your special event, or just to socialize with friends. Set atop one of the highest points in Tioga County, NY on the site of a former dairy farm, you'll feel swept away to a scenic, private retreat - yet, you're only minutes from town and a major Interstate.
Website
River Run II Golf Links
River Run II Golf Links
The 9-hole "River Run" course at the River Run II Golf Links facility in Kirkwood, New York features 1,700 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 29. River Run II Golf Links is located 2 miles south of the Binghamton city line on Route 11 and offers the following: Challenging Layout, USGA Style Greens, Fully Irrigated, Bent Grass Tees, Greens and Fairways, Day / Night Leagues Available.
Website
The 9-hole "River Run" course at the River Run II Golf Links facility in Kirkwood, New York features 1,700 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 29. River Run II Golf Links is located 2 miles south of the Binghamton city line on Route 11 and offers the following: Challenging Layout, USGA Style Greens, Fully Irrigated, Bent Grass Tees, Greens and Fairways, Day / Night Leagues Available.
Website
Stonehedges Golf Course
Stonehedges Golf Course
The Stonehedges Golf Course, open to the public, is a member owned scenic 18-hole course established in 1964. With a total yardage at 6396 from the blue tees, it presents a challenge for even the finest player, while shorter yardage from the white and the ladies tees makes the course a pleasurable golfing experience for all who play and enjoy the game.
Website
The Stonehedges Golf Course, open to the public, is a member owned scenic 18-hole course established in 1964. With a total yardage at 6396 from the blue tees, it presents a challenge for even the finest player, while shorter yardage from the white and the ladies tees makes the course a pleasurable golfing experience for all who play and enjoy the game.
Website
Tioga Country Club
Tioga Country Club
Scenic and challenging TCC is the Southern Tier’s Best Kept Secret! Our competitive rates and convenient location make our public golf course a favorite among locals and visitors alike. We are located halfway between Elmira and Binghamton off Exit 62 Rte. I-86 in the Village of Nichols, New York.
Website
Scenic and challenging TCC is the Southern Tier’s Best Kept Secret! Our competitive rates and convenient location make our public golf course a favorite among locals and visitors alike. We are located halfway between Elmira and Binghamton off Exit 62 Rte. I-86 in the Village of Nichols, New York.
Website
Tomasso's Golf Course
Tomasso's Golf Course
Tomasso's (aka Chemung Golf Course) is an 18-hole regulation length golf course in Waverly, New York. This short layout will reward good shots and provide a fun golf outing for everyone. This primarily flat course does feature a few rolling hills that will cause uneven lies. The fairways are tree lined, and the small greens are only slightly sloped. Water hazards (creeks and ponds) come into play on six holes.
Tomasso's (aka Chemung Golf Course) is an 18-hole regulation length golf course in Waverly, New York. This short layout will reward good shots and provide a fun golf outing for everyone. This primarily flat course does feature a few rolling hills that will cause uneven lies. The fairways are tree lined, and the small greens are only slightly sloped. Water hazards (creeks and ponds) come into play on six holes.
Traditions at the Glen
Traditions at the Glen
Traditions at the Glen Resort and Conference Center - where great golfing traditions begin. Established in 1937 and masterfully designed by John Van Kleek, Traditions at the Glen offers a championship Johnson City golf course with an array of excellent golf holes. This classic-style golf course is set on rolling hills overlooking the Susquehanna Valley in the Southern Tier of New York.
Website
Traditions at the Glen Resort and Conference Center - where great golfing traditions begin. Established in 1937 and masterfully designed by John Van Kleek, Traditions at the Glen offers a championship Johnson City golf course with an array of excellent golf holes. This classic-style golf course is set on rolling hills overlooking the Susquehanna Valley in the Southern Tier of New York.
Website
Walden Oaks Country Club
Walden Oaks Country Club
Walden Oaks Country Club boasts an 18 Hole Championship Golf Course with Watered Tees, Fairways, & Greens, and 2 Practice Areas that is open to the Public. Whether you are new to the sport of golf or a seasoned Veteran, Walden Oaks has everything you need from professional golf tips and instruction, to equipment, tournaments, real estate, and much more.
Website
Walden Oaks Country Club boasts an 18 Hole Championship Golf Course with Watered Tees, Fairways, & Greens, and 2 Practice Areas that is open to the Public. Whether you are new to the sport of golf or a seasoned Veteran, Walden Oaks has everything you need from professional golf tips and instruction, to equipment, tournaments, real estate, and much more.
Website
Willowbrook Golf Club
Willowbrook Golf Club
Located in the beautiful Finger Lakes Region of Central New York, Willowbrook has been family owned and operated for over 75 years. We offer 18 scenic and challenging holes for your golfing pleasure. Our staff is always eager to assist you in any way possible. We hope to see you soon.
Website
Located in the beautiful Finger Lakes Region of Central New York, Willowbrook has been family owned and operated for over 75 years. We offer 18 scenic and challenging holes for your golfing pleasure. Our staff is always eager to assist you in any way possible. We hope to see you soon.
Website