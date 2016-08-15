4th and Goal
High School Football
Friday Night Frenzy: Week 2
Here are Section IV's football scores from our Friday Night Frenzy: Binghamton 31 - Corning 22 Maine-Endwell 7 - Susquehanna Valley 6 (OT) Sidney 34 - Deposit/Hancock 18
Scouting Week 2 of Section IV Football
Blue Devils pleased with effort on both sides of ball
When you're arguably, historically, the best football team in the area and you beat, arguably the best team in the area, it's something to be proud of. For the Chenango Forks Blue Devils, a 21-0 season opening win over Maine-Endwell was just that. Despite a slow start on offense for both teams, the Blue Devils broke though for a touchdown in the first half and then added two more in the second half, and sprinkled in a handful of defensive turnovers.
Hornets with things to improve upon for Week 2
It's hard to argue with the result of a 21-7 win over Delhi, but the Harpursville/Afton Hornets know there's room for improvement. A few times the Hornets offense came up short in big situations against a Bulldogs defense that featured a lot of size. On the other side of the ball, the Hornets secondary allowed several deep balls to find wide receivers hands, especially late in the game. With Week 2 fast approaching, it's a busy week at practice.
4th & Goal Week 1 Highlights
Saturday's Section IV High School Football
Here are your Section IV Football scores from Saturday: Chenango Forks 21 - Maine-Endwell 0 Vestal 27 - Utica (Proctor) 22
Friday Night Frenzy: Week One
Here are your Section IV High School Football Scores from Friday Night: Sidney 57 - Unatego/Franklin 0
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Vestal Golden Bears
The Vestal Golden Bears have been winning in the regular season in recent years, but not in the playoffs when it matters. In the postseason, since 2010, Vestal is just 2-7, and have lost in the Section Finals in four of the last five years. This year though, they believe its their year.
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Susquehanna Valley Sabers
The Susquehanna Valley Sabers are looking for their first Section IV Title since 2000 and, in a packed Class B, have more speed, more youth, and a harder work ethic than a year ago.
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Union-Endicott Tigers
Despite four Section Titles in the last five years the U-E Tigers haven't won a whole lot of regular season games. They won two in 2014 before winning the Section Finals, and in 2016 won four games before picking up two playoff games. This year the focus is not just to win when it matters most, but to win in the regular season as well.
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Owego Free Academy Indians
In a packed Class B, the OFA Indians look to continue to improve upon their recent success, making the playoffs five of the last seven years. All eight Class B teams will make the Section IV Playoffs this year, but the Indians hope to bring home the Section Title this year that has thus far eluded them.
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Binghamton Patriots
The Binghamton Patriots enter the 2017 season coming off of a Section IV Title.
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Tioga
The Tioga Tigers enter the 2017 football season looking to get back to the top of the state in Class D.
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Newark Valley Cardinals
Ted Hardenstine takes over the Newark Valley Cardinals after Head Coach Brian Sherwood retired at the end of last season. Hardenstine, moving up from defensive coordinator, isn't looking to make any major changes to a program that one a State Title in 2016.
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Chenango Forks Blue Devils
After losing in the Class B State Finals in 2016, the Chenango Forks Blue Devils are ready to get back to work and avenge that season ending loss, looking to get back on top of the state with a State Championship.
Fox 40 Goes to Camp: Maine-Endwell Spartans
By most teams standards a 6-3 season ending in a Section Semi-finals loss would be considered a success. But most teams aren't the Maine-Endwell Spartans. Prior to the 2016 season, Maine-Endwell strung together 62 wins across five seasons with four straight state titles, both NYS records. So, while 6-3 is by no means a bad season, it's one the Spartans want to forget.
