Winery Show - Destination: Cayuga Lake

Americana Vineyards tasting room and gift shop used to be a functioning swing barn in the 1820s, about five miles away from its current location. It was rescued from demolition, meticulously dismantled and rebuilt at its new address on East Covert Road. With a history like that, you can imagine the attention to detail that goes into our wine making!

Americana Vineyards tasting room and gift shop used to be a functioning swing barn in the 1820s, about five miles away from its current location. It was rescued from demolition, meticulously dismantled and rebuilt at its new address on East Covert Road. With a history like that, you can imagine the attention to detail that goes into our wine making!

Our estate-grown wines are nurtured from our vineyards to your table. Come home with us to our rustic barn, and savor our award-winning wines under the glow of our Gothic church lights. Located in the picturesque Finger Lakes region of New York State, we happily call the center of the Cayuga Wine Trail our home.

Our estate-grown wines are nurtured from our vineyards to your table. Come home with us to our rustic barn, and savor our award-winning wines under the glow of our Gothic church lights. Located in the picturesque Finger Lakes region of New York State, we happily call the center of the Cayuga Wine Trail our home.

Long Point Winery is located on the east side of Cayuga Lake on scenic Route 90 in Aurora, New York. The winery sits on 72 acres of land overlooking beautiful Cayuga Lake. Guests are treated to a tasting of fine wines and the spectacular view that the tasting room provides. Known for producing the finest dry red and white wines, Long Point Winery has collected numerous awards for wines such as, red Zinfandel, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Dry Riesling. Owners Gary and Ro...