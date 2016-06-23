Winery Show - Destination: Cayuga Lake
Americana Vineyards
Americana Vineyards tasting room and gift shop used to be a functioning swing barn in the 1820s, about five miles away from its current location. It was rescued from demolition, meticulously dismantled and rebuilt at its new address on East Covert Road. With a history like that, you can imagine the attention to detail that goes into our wine making!
Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery
Our estate-grown wines are nurtured from our vineyards to your table. Come home with us to our rustic barn, and savor our award-winning wines under the glow of our Gothic church lights. Located in the picturesque Finger Lakes region of New York State, we happily call the center of the Cayuga Wine Trail our home.
Long Point Winery
Long Point Winery is located on the east side of Cayuga Lake on scenic Route 90 in Aurora, New York. The winery sits on 72 acres of land overlooking beautiful Cayuga Lake. Guests are treated to a tasting of fine wines and the spectacular view that the tasting room provides. Known for producing the finest dry red and white wines, Long Point Winery has collected numerous awards for wines such as, red Zinfandel, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Dry Riesling. Owners Gary and Ro...
Lucas Vineyards
Rooted in the family was a common dream of creating a successful family business through grape growing in the Finger Lakes region which was just starting to thrive. Lucas vineyards sit on the western side of Cayuga Lake and gradually slope toward the lake. They are composed of a diverse blend of Vinifera and hybrid grapes covering approximately 33 acres. The oldest plantings are from 1975 and our Riesling vines date back to 1980.
Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway
Cayuga Lake is surrounded by so many interesting places to visit that it’s sometimes easy to overlook exciting opportunities to Enjoy the Ride! The Along The Byway section contains a series of articles about some of the hidden treasures and unique experiences to be found on the Byway!
Toro Run Winery
2016 along with the nice weather is finally upon us. The Toro Run Team is extremely excited about all the new and upcoming events that will take place this year. As a member of the Cayuga Wine Trail, we continue to host a number of events with the trail, as well as, parties and events of our own. Please visit our events page for more updates and information.
The Busy Bee Market
The Busy Bee Market is a seasonal lakeside grocery and café. Accessible by car, bike & boat; the Bee provides groceries, local goods & produce, breakfast and lunch menu, as well as souvenirs. Stop in for a bite and our beautiful lake view. Located off Route 89 on the west side of beautiful Cayuga Lake at Kidder’s Landing in the scenic Finger Lakes region of New York.
Copper Oven
The core of our 6,000 pound Le Panyol oven is made up of “Terre Blanche” (White Earth), a kaolinic clay that has been specially harvested in France since 1840 for the many special properties that make it ideal for wood fired cooking. Born from a quarry amidst the vineyards of Crozes-Hermitage on the edge of Provence, The Copper Oven now lives at Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery which is located on the Cayuga Wine Trail West in Ovid, New York.
The Inn at Taughannock Farms Inn
Taughannock Farms Inn is located on a hill, overlooking Cayuga Lake, in Trumansburg, New York, just outside of Ithaca. The main building is a Victorian mansion with a lovely 150-seat restaurant and 5 guestrooms on the second floor. There are 4 other guesthouses that are spread out on our 12 acres, and we have a total of 22 guestrooms. Our restaurant features fine American cuisine including fresh salads, juicy steaks and delicate seafood, accompanied by artisanal cocktails.
Northgate Liquors
Northgate Liquors is the premiere choice in Binghamton, NY for all of your wine and spirits needs. We have an enormous selection of New York State Wines, including many of the wineries featured in the Cayuga Lake Winery Show. Cayuga Lake Wineries are often featured in our free wine tastings on Fridays from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. Stop in and see what’s new! We bring in new products on a regular basis.
Taughannock Falls State Park
Taughannock Falls State Park's namesake waterfall is one of the outstanding natural attractions of the Northeast. Taughannock Falls plunges 215 feet past rocky cliffs that tower nearly 400 feet above the gorge. Gorge and rim trails offer spectacular views from above the falls and from below at the end of the gorge trail. Campsites and cabins overlook Cayuga Lake, with marina, boat launch and beach nearby. A multi-use trail--hiking, cross-country skiing--winds past sledding slopes and ...
The Gould Hotel
The Gould Hotel in Seneca Falls builds upon the building's rich history of social importance in the Finger Lakes Region with a unique and fresh feel. This modern boutique hotel and its exceptional restaurant have again become a vibrant social center and premier destination for guests in the quaint village of Seneca Falls. The Gould Hotel features revitalized architecture, contemporary cuisine, and all the modern amenities one would expect from a four star hotel.
O'Malley's Cabin on the Lake
We invite you to enjoy a meal in our log cabin or dine outside on our patios and decks overlooking Beautiful Cayuga Lake. Here at O'malley'S we serve traditional food and modern dishes with something for almost everyone. Come try our all day menu. We've included traditional favorites and modern items & as always creative specials with style. Check it out for yourself the best explanation is "people come here to eat". Learn More!
T&Z Party Bus
T&Z Party Bus is the only party bus in Upstate New York that caters exclusively to your needs. Whether you are throwing a wild & crazy bachelor/bachelorette party, are planning a top of the line wedding, a corporate business function, a day trip to New York City or going for a tour of NY State’s wine country; T&Z Party Bus will make the party even better! Learn More!
Wine Cruises - School's Out Charters
The Original Cayuga Lake Wine Cruise just got better! We are super excited to announce that we will now be offering special local micro-beer tastings on select winery cruises. Just another reason why Finger Lakes Wine Cruises continues to be your best choice for a wine tour in the finger lakes. Finger Lakes Wine Cruises offers private and small group charter cruises to the best wineries on Cayuga Lake. In addition, we specialize in Sunset and sightseeing cruises.
Wolffy's Grill & Marina
Wolffy's Grill & Marina is an exceptional American grill with some of the finest entrees, burgers, sandwiches and drinks on Cayuga Lake! Located on 2943 Lower Lake Road in Seneca Falls, Wolffy's offers some of the best views of the lake that any restaurant has to offer!