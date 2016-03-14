Jobs and Internships

From time to time it is necessary for us to take on new employees. These positions can either be part or full time depending on the specifics of the role. Click here to view the most recent EEO Public File Report.

Below is a list of all currently available jobs.

JOB LISTINGS

Sales Assistant / Receptionist

FOX 40 and MY 8 Binghamton television stations are looking for a Sales Assistant / Receptionist. The ideal candidate will need to be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite. Must have the ability to juggle multiple projects at one time. Social media experience a plus.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Generate sales one sheeters in Publisher in support of the sales effort.

Weekly pacing reports using Excel.

Update public service announcements for our website and on air.

Answer phones.

Coordinate special projects.

Support the General Manager with daily reports.

Follow all company and station guidelines and policies.

Helping with social media initiatives.

Please send Resume to:

Attn: Wayne Gordon / Jeff Horn

4600 Vestal Pkwy East

Vestal, NY, 13850

Or

Email us your Resume here.

FOX 40 News, WICZ-TV, a division of Stainless Broadcasting, LLC. is looking for a journalist with strong communication and leadership skills. You will be the lead anchor of our 10:00 p.m. news as well as a leader in our newsroom.

We are looking for someone with the following skills who thrives in a team environment:

Write, shoot, edit and produce content for multiple platforms

Work well under pressure and meet daily deadlines

Work with reporters, editors and other staff on copy for web and broadcast

Report live across multiple platforms using LiveU

Exercise strong news and editorial judgment

Strong understanding of social media

Operate a company vehicle to assignments

Must have excellent communication skills

Candidate must be polished, professional and personable

Ability to manage multiple assignments

Knowledge of journalistic ethics and libel law

Must be flexible with schedule and hours

Email your cover letter, link to your reel, resume and references to Suh Neubauer, sneubauer@wicz.com.

Please, no phone calls.

FOX 40 News, WICZ-TV, a division of Stainless Broadcasting, LLC., is looking for a journalist with excellent news judgment and news gathering skills to manage our assignment desk. We are located in beautiful upstate New York. Ideal candidates will have knowledge of the Southern Tier and the Binghamton area. This is a full-time position.

If selected for this position, you will:

Help oversee day-to-day news coverage

Develop contacts and generate story ideas

Delegate stories to reporters and other members of news staff

Work with reporters, producers and staff to advance stories for digital, broadcast and social media.

Interview, hire and manage scheduling for interns

Work with news management on staff scheduling

If you are interested in applying, please email your resume and cover letter to Suh Neubauer, News Director at sneubauer@wicz.com.

We always accept resumes even if no positions are currently available. Resumes are kept on file and in the event a job opening becomes available they will be reviewed at that time. Please send your resume with the attn: to the appropriate dept below.

FOX 40 WICZ TV

4600 Vestal Parkway

Vestal NY 13850

General Sales Manager - Wayne Gordon

email | 607-770-4040 x317 News Director - Suh Neubauer

email | 607-770-4040 x333 Digital Director - Jeff Horn

email | 607-770-4040 x320 General Inquiries - Vern Rowlands

email | 607-770-4040 x314

INTERNSHIPS

We offer internships year-round (Fall, Winter, Summer, & Spring Semesters). Interns will assist with the the production of the 10 o'clock evening broadcast. Duties will range from (but are not limited to) assisting / shadowing reporters with field and inhouse work, filing, data input and research for pursuing stories.



Requirements:

Students must receive credit for the internship through an accredited college or university. Must be at least a Sophomore to apply.

If you are interested in an internship please submit the following application.

EEO Information:

FOX 40 WICZ TV is an equal opportunity employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply. If your community group or organization disseminates employment information to its members or to the general public, and you would like to be notified for each full-time opening at WICZ, please send your organization’s name, mailing address, phone and fax numbers, contact person’s name, and the contact’s email address to Vernon Rowlands at vernon@wicz.com. If you only want to receive notices for specific categories of employment, please list those in the email.