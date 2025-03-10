Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm Tuesday with highs near 66. Patchy clouds Tuesday night with lows near 28. Fading sunshine Wednesday with highs near 46. Partial sunshine Thursday with highs near 54.
Mark Tarello
...Elevated Risk of Wildfire Spread on Tuesday... A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across portions of the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and in Sullivan County, NY where the snow pack has fully melted. Minimum relative humidity will dip into the 30s percent range and wind gusts between 15 to 25 mph are also expected Tuesday afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter ignite, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention, please visit the New York Department of Environmental Conservation website at http://dec.ny.gov/environmental- protection/wildfires.
Currently in Vestal
65°
Sunny
65° / 34°
1 PM
65°
2 PM
66°
3 PM
65°
4 PM
63°
5 PM
60°
