For select games this year, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be serving up more than home runs, sliders, and double plays.
The Rumble Ponies announced that they will be rebranded as the Southern Tier Spicy Meatballs later this summer. The Ponies will use the Meatballs name in mid-August in the middle of a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The first 1,000 fans that come through the gates on Saturday, August 16th will receive a Spicy Meatballs replica jersey.
This comes on the heels of the announcement that they will also be known as the Bathtub Donkeys for select games in June and July.
The Meatballs name was inspired by the Italian heritage in Binghamton and the Southern Tier, particularly Endicott. The uniform features the colors red, white, and green with two logos. The primary logo is a meatball dressed as an Italian gondolier on pasta, riding through sauce, using a baseball bat fork to move.
The secondary logo is the aforementioned baseball bat fork with spaghetti wrapped around the tines and a baseball on the end of the fork.
These uniforms will coincide with the St. Mary's Bazaar near the stadium. More details on the festivities will be coming soon. The Ponies' season begins on the road on Friday, April 4th.