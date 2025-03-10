Dryden defeated Waverly, 51-48, Sunday evening to claim the Section IV Class B title in boys basketball.
Dryden senior guard Daniel Murphy III scored a driving bucket off the glass for the game-winner with 10.5 seconds remaining.
Murphy finished the game with 15 points while Dryden senior center Alexander Scott chipped in a team-high 16 points. Waverly's Hogan Shaw led all scorers with 19 points.
Dryden claims it first section title in program history. The Lions advance to the Class B state tournament.